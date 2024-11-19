News
Home  » News » High drama as BJP leader accused of distributing cash for votes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 19, 2024 15:23 IST
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur on Tuesday, the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections, alleged that senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinod Tawde distributed money to voters in a constituency in Palghar district.

IMAGE: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde. Photograph: @TawdeVinod/X

The BJP has, however, rubbished the allegations, saying Thakur's claim was nothing more than a publicity stunt and the Maha Vikas Aghadi was making these allegations as it is headed for defeat.

A purported video of a face-off between Tawde and BVA leaders and workers has surfaced on social media.

Polls for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

 

Speaking to reporters, Thakur claimed, "Some BJP leaders informed me that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde is coming to Virar to disburse Rs 5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a trivial task. But I saw him here. I urge the Election Commission to take action against him and the BJP."

The BVA legislator alleged the hotel Tawde was staying had shut CCTV recording.

"The hotel administration seems to be in cahoots with Tawde and the BJP. They only activated their CCTV after we requested it. Tawde was distributing money to manipulate voters," he said.

Tawde remained in the hotel for over three hours while BVA workers refused to back down.

Taking to X, Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut said, "The BJP's scheme has come to an end. Thakur has done what the Election Commission should have done. EC officials search our bags and scrutinise us, yet these individuals from the BJP face no such checks."

Refuting the allegations, BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar said, "The MVA has already lost the game. They are destined for defeat in this election, which is why they are making such absurd allegations against us. What Thakur is doing is nothing more than a publicity stunt."

© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
