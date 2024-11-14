News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » ED raids in Maharashtra, Guj in cash-for-votes case

ED raids in Maharashtra, Guj in cash-for-votes case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 14, 2024 13:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Maharashtra and neighbouring Gujarat as part of a money laundering probe against a Malegaon-based trader who allegedly misused bank accounts of various people to carry our transactions worth more than Rs 100 crore.

The federal agency is searching 23 premises in Malegaon, Nashik and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Polls for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra are slated to be held in a single phase on November 20.

The money laundering case stems from a Malegaon Police FIR filed last week against a local trader named Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman, who runs a tea and cold drinks agency apart from some of his associates.

The complainant in the case is a man whose bank account was allegedly misused for illegal transactions triggering speculation that the accounts were misused for routing election funds.

 

It is alleged that the main accused took KYC details of about a dozen people to open bank accounts in the Nashik Merchant Cooperative Bank as he told these persons that he wanted to start a corn business and hence needs to take money from farmers.

The accused allegedly got opened two more accounts taking KYC documents from his friends. These 14 accounts were opened between September and October, according to sources.

The ED has found debit and credit entries worth more than Rs 100 crore each and is now conducting the searches to get more evidence, including the role of some Hawal operatives, the sources said.

The agency suspects that the accused may be using these funds to divert and route funds for some people by misusing the banking credentials of common people and using them as mule accounts.

The angle of misusing the accounts for electoral malpractice are also been looked at. However, no such inputs have been gathered so far, the sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP Has 6,000 Cr To Spend On Elections'
'BJP Has 6,000 Cr To Spend On Elections'
Sai's Take: Cash makes the elections go round
Sai's Take: Cash makes the elections go round
At election time, cash is king
At election time, cash is king
Isn't Shweta Too Sundar For Words?
Isn't Shweta Too Sundar For Words?
Rinku's form a worry as India look to seal series
Rinku's form a worry as India look to seal series
ED conducts multi-state raids on lottery king
ED conducts multi-state raids on lottery king
SEE: Rinku Welcomes You To His New Home
SEE: Rinku Welcomes You To His New Home
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache
Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache
EC Crackdown Hits Pay Dirt In Poll States
EC Crackdown Hits Pay Dirt In Poll States

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances