Maha poll: Over Rs 536cr cash, goods seized so far

The Election Commission has received 6,382 complaints related to model code violations in Maharashtra in the last one month and has resolved all but one, while agencies under it have seized cash as well as goods worth more than Rs 536 crore.

These complaints were filed through the cVIGIL app of the poll panel between October 15, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force with the announcement of election schedule, and November 14, said a statement issued by the office of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday.

cVIGIL is a mobile application developed by the EC to enable citizens to report violations of the MCC during elections.

Of the total complaints received in the last one month, 6,381 have been resolved by the EC, said the statement.

Once a complaint is filed, the relevant team investigates and takes appropriate action, it said.

In an enforcement crackdown since October 15, various state and central agencies have seized assets worth Rs 536.45 crore, which include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, said the statement.

Seizures were made to stop any inducement of voters in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20.

The MCC is a set of guidelines drafted by the EC that outlines how political parties and candidates must conduct themselves during election campaigning and polling.