High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet services suspended

Security was beefed up across four districts in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division on Thursday in view of Dussehra, with security personnel out on the streets and drones in the air, while the government has also ordered suspending internet services in Bareilly district for 48 hours, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel manning a street in Bareilly, Uttar Preadesh, September 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

According to a notification issued by the home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services will remain suspended in Bareilly from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4.

Home secretary Gaurav Dayal said in an order that there is a possibility of social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, and messaging services being misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension and the decision to suspend internet services was taken to maintain peace and public order.

The notification said during the said period, all SMS services of mobile service providers, mobile internet and data services, as well as broadband connections or wireless, will remain suspended.

The directive has been issued under section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Intimation about the suspension of the services has been sent to the state director general of police, district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Bareilly, besides all telecom operators, including BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and internet service providers.

Bareilly DM Avneesh Singh has appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain peace.

Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has issued a high alert for Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Budaun districts.

Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force personnel are out on the streets. Police have been asked to be vigilant at Ramleela grounds, Durga Puja fairs and Ravan Dahan programmes, which draw a massive footfall.

"All district magistrates, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action," Chaudhary said.

Officials said intelligence agencies have also been put on alert and teams deployed in the field.

"Armed police forces are being positioned at sensitive locations. We are ensuring foolproof arrangements so that the disturbances witnessed in Bareilly do not spill over to neighbouring districts," an official said.

On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area in Bareilly after Friday prayers. Stone-pelting was also reported.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the "I Love Muhammad" poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

Till Wednesday, 81 people were arrested in connection with the September 26 violence.