HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Tension in UP's Bareilly as cops, locals clash outside mosque

Tension in UP's Bareilly as cops, locals clash outside mosque

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 26, 2025 19:54 IST

x

An announcement postponing a proposed demonstration in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, local cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, led to a clash between a large crowd and police outside a mosque in Bareilly on Friday.

IMAGE: Protestors gather outside Ala Hazrat Dargah holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, September 26, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Police said large crowds holding 'I Love Muhammad' posters gathered outside the cleric's residence and near the mosque, both in the Kotwali area and located at a short distance from each other, after Friday prayers, with people expressing their anger over the suspension of the demonstration.

Sources said Raza made a last-minute announcement to call off the demonstration, saying the authorities did not grant permission for it.

 

On Thursday, the cleric had warned that the demonstration would go ahead at any cost.

The police attempted to disperse the crowd which gathered outside the mosque, but the angry protesters began pelting stones, prompting the police to use force.

Visuals on social media and television news channels showed locals clashing with the police, armed with batons, even as senior officers, including DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni, SSP Anurag Arya and DM Avinash Singh, reached the Kotwali area to diffuse the situation.

The situation is under control now. No untoward incident has been reported. We are appealing to people to maintain peace and harmony," DM Singh told reporters.

Heavy security has been deployed at both locations, officials said.

The controversy dates back to September 9 when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against nine named and 15 unidentified persons for allegedly installing boards with I Love Muhammad' written on them on a public road in Kanpur during a Barawafat procession on September 4.

The move triggered objections from Hindu organisations, which termed it a new trend and alleged it was a deliberate provocation.

The row gained wider attention after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asserted that saying 'I Love Muhammad' was not a crime.

The controversy soon spread across several Uttar Pradesh districts, including Bareilly, and to states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, sparkling protests and police crackdowns.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Uttar Pradesh tops the list for most riots in India
Uttar Pradesh tops the list for most riots in India
Panel submits 450-page report on Sambhal violence to Yogi
Panel submits 450-page report on Sambhal violence to Yogi
Kasganj violence: 28 get life term; 2 acquitted
Kasganj violence: 28 get life term; 2 acquitted
1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP
1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP
Protests in UP town over social media post; 500 booked
Protests in UP town over social media post; 500 booked

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

Alaya F looks stunning!1:02

Alaya F looks stunning!

Kusha Kapila's style will win your heart1:19

Kusha Kapila's style will win your heart

MiG-21s Get Water Gun Salute After 63 Years of Service1:45

MiG-21s Get Water Gun Salute After 63 Years of Service

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV