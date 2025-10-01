HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'I Love Muhammad' row: Cong MP, SP MLA stopped from visiting Bareilly

'I Love Muhammad' row: Cong MP, SP MLA stopped from visiting Bareilly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 01, 2025 15:00 IST

x

Congress MP Imran Masood and Samajwadi Party MLA Shahnavaz Khan were prevented by the police from visiting strife-hit Bareilly on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Congress MP Imran Masood. Photograph: ANI on X

The two leaders were scheduled to travel to the city by an early morning train to meet some police officers, but were confined to their residences on Tuesday night.

A police team has been standing guard outside their homes since then.

 

Police, though, have made no statement yet explaining the action.

Addressing reporters at his residence, Masood said, "We follow the Gandhian ideology. We were to leave at 6.50 am for Bareilly to meet the DIG and ADG and return by 1.30 pm. But the government is using such tactics to hide its failures."

Asked if their visit could have worsened the situation in Bareilly, Masood replied, "It is the government and the police who have made the situation abnormal. Muslims are being selectively targeted. One set of laws applies to us, another to others."

Violent clashes were witnessed in Bareilly on September 26, when a crowd of over 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers, followed by stone-pelting.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by Khan.

Meanwhile, Masood also referred to incidents in Fatehpur and Muzaffarnagar, alleging that attacks on religious sites and lootings had gone unchecked, while peaceful protesters were being treated with a heavy hand.

"If such an atmosphere prevails in the country, then people must remain cautious," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bareilly unrest: Agitation planned on anti-CAA stir model
Bareilly unrest: Agitation planned on anti-CAA stir model
Bareilly violence: 39 arrested, more than 2500 booked
Bareilly violence: 39 arrested, more than 2500 booked
8 properties linked to Bareilly Dargah cleric to be razed
8 properties linked to Bareilly Dargah cleric to be razed
Multiple arrests across UP amid 'I Love Muhammad' row
Multiple arrests across UP amid 'I Love Muhammad' row
'I Love Muhammad': Cleric among 39 held after violence
'I Love Muhammad': Cleric among 39 held after violence

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 2

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Most-Watched Movies Ever

VIDEOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns in Glamorous Indian Look1:25

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns in Glamorous Indian Look

Horrific! Kashmiris expose Pak Army's shameful atrocities in PoK10:52

Horrific! Kashmiris expose Pak Army's shameful atrocities...

Yogi Adityanath performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhpur temple11:10

Yogi Adityanath performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhpur temple

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV