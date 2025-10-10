HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hic! Maharashtra allows alcohol consumption near dams

Hic! Maharashtra allows alcohol consumption near dams

October 10, 2025 12:37 IST

The Maharashtra government has allowed serving and consumption of alcohol on premises near dam backwaters by amending a five-year-old policy to curb illegal liquor sales and promote tourism in these areas, an official has said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The state water resources department issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard, the official said on Thursday.

Maharashtra has 3,255 irrigation projects, including 138 major, 255 medium and 2,862 minor ones, many of which are located in hilly and scenic areas, with several rest houses, inspection bungalows and staff quarters situated nearby.

 

Due to the lack of manpower and maintenance, most of these properties remain unused, he said.

To promote commercial use and preservation of these assets, the department had on June 17, 2019, allowed the development of land and premises near reservoirs under public-private partnership (PPP) or build-operate-transfer (BOT) models.

However, the sale and consumption of liquor were barred, with a clause in the 2019 GR allowing contract termination in case of violation.

The new GR, issued on October 8, removes this restriction and allows liquor serving and consumption within such premises. The lease period, which was earlier limited to 10 or 30 years, can now be extended up to 49 years," the official said.

The move aims to curb illegal liquor sales through unauthorised stalls and shanties around dam areas, which also pose a threat to dam security, he said.

By bringing hospitality activities under regulation, the department can ensure compliance with law, promote tourism, generate employment for locals and increase revenue for the state exchequer, the water resources department official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
