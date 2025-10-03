Maha shops eateries, theatres get 24x7 nod; bars excluded

The Maharashtra government has allowed shops and commercial establishments, including residential hotels, restaurants, eateries, theatres, places of public amusement or entertainment, to remain open all 24 hours a day across the state.

A government resolution issued to this effect on October 1, however, made it clear that establishments involved the sale and supply of liquor, including wine shops, beer bars, dance bars, hookah parlours, discotheques and permit rooms, cannot operate 24 hours.

The GR says that shops and commercial establishments may remain open on all days of the week, provided that every employee is allowed a continuous rest period of at least 24 hours in a week.

The working hours of the above establishments will continue to remain restricted.

In a notification issued on December 19, 2017, the state government had fixed opening and closing hours for establishments such as permit rooms, beer bars, dance bars, hookah parlours, discotheques, and all establishments where liquor is sold as well as wine shops, theatres and cinema halls.

Subsequently, in a notification dated January 31, 2020, the government excluded theatres and cinema halls from the earlier notification, leaving only establishments selling or serving liquor covered under time restrictions.

The GR specified that the above provisions must be strictly enforced by local administrations and police departments.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the Mahayuti government, saying a policy on this has been in place since January 2020 and the GR was not needed. He wondered what made the government change its mind.

He said the BJP leaders had then criticised him for coming out with such a policy.

"I'm amused to see the BJP that (not so long ago) criticised me on "culture and safety" to do with my policy of "Mumbai 24/7", has re-issued a GR for the same. I had asked them then, and I ask them now, what's against our culture in enabling a hard working city to be able to eat and chill till late? Mumbai is a hard working city that works 24/7," Thackeray said.

Industry body the Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) (HRAWI), however, welcomed the decision, saying it will significantly enhance ease of doing business.

"This decision empowers businesses with greater operational flexibility while directly benefiting local communities through job creation. It is a reform that recognises the needs of the industry and will have far-reaching positive implications. This step is especially pertinent to Mumbai's aspiration of becoming a truly global city and perfectly complements the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," HRAWI president Jimmy Shaw said in a statement.

HRAWI spokesperson Pradeep Shetty said, allowing round-the-clock operations will create immense opportunities in terms of employment generation, improved consumer convenience, and increased tourism inflows.

"While the relaxation currently excludes excise-licensed establishments serving or selling liquor (FL-II and other excise outlets), we believe that extending similar flexibility to these establishments would further strengthen the industry. We remain optimistic that this consideration will be taken up in due course. The move, nevertheless, is a progressive step towards strengthening Maharashtra's economy and tourism potential," he added.