Hema Malini receives Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan, daughter Ahana turns emotional

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Hema Malini on Monday evening received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband and cinema icon Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

IMAGE: Hema Malini receives Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu, New Delhi, May 25, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Hema Malini at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During the ceremony, Ahana Deol, who was seated with her husband Vaibhav Vohra, got emotional when her father Dharmendra's name was announced.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Hema Malini said the honour was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country.

"It makes us very happy, the entire country is happy. Had it come earlier, Dharmendraji would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier," she said.

The Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, was conferred on Dharmendra for his exceptional and distinguished service to the arts.

In a previous statement, Hema Malini described the recognition as long overdue.

"So so proud that the government has recognised Dharamji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award," she said, expressing gratitude to the Centre for acknowledging his legacy.

IMAGE: Daughter Ahana Deol turns emotional at Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan announcement, New Delhi, May 25, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema's original 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades.

Known for his charismatic screen presence, gentle smile and versatility, he was widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema. His body of work includes classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Anupama.

Dharmendra had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. However, on November 24, 2025, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

On the eve of Republic Day, the ministry of home affairs unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026, and on May 25, the awards were presented to the recipients at the ceremony.

The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society.

For the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

President Droupadi Murmu is to present 66 Padma awards at the first civil investiture ceremony for 2026 being held in the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The remaining Padma awardees will be conferred in the second round of the ceremony to be held later.