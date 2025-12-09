HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » 'Our Life Together Can Never Be Erased'

'Our Life Together Can Never Be Erased'

December 09, 2025 10:36 IST

'I thank God for our lovely years together and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart.'

Hema Malini remembers her husband Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary, reflecting on their life together and the heartbreak of losing him.

Hemaji expressed her pain and how she is 'slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life' after his demise.

Sharing the pictures she writes, 'Dharamji, Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit.'

Hemaji expressed gratitude for their joyful years together, their two daughters, and the moments that continue to bring her 'solace and happiness.'

 

'The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart,' she added in the post.

She prayed for Dharmendra's peace, acknowledging his humility, kindness, and love for humanity.

'On your birthday My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love Our happy 'together' moments.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

