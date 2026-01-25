Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra, here is full list of Padma awards 2026

For the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards.

The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

Former chief minister of Kerala and veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan and actor Dharmendra have been awarded the second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, posthumously for 2026, a government statement said Sunday.

IMAGE: Actor Dharmendra has been conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj gets Padma Bhushan

Posthumous Padma Bhushan for Piyush Pandey

Satish Shah gets posthumous Padma Shri

On Republic Day eve, the government announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri which include two cases in which the award for two individuals is counted as one.

Padma Vibhushan for Hindustani classical musician N Rajam

Former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for public affairs, Hindustani Classical musician and violinist N Rajam in Art, eminent Malyalam journalist P Narayanan in literature and education have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, it said.

Playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, actor Mammootty and banker Uday Kotak are among those awarded Padma Bhushan, the Union home ministry said.

Ad guru Piyush Pandey, JMM founder Shibu Soren and BJP leader VK Malhotra have been awarded Padma Bhushan while actor and comedian Satish Shah has been awarded Padma Shri, posthumously, it said.

90 Padma awardees are women

Ninety awardees are women and the list includes six persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO and OCI, and 16 posthumous awardees, it said.

Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj has been awarded Padma Bhushan; cricketer Rohit Sharma, women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur and hockey player Savita Punia have been awarded Padma Shri, the statement said.

Former JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, former Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and actors R Madhavan and Prosenjit Chatterjee are also among those awarded Padma Shri, the ministry said.

131 Padma awards conferred for 2026

Nineteen of the awardees are women, while the list also includes six persons from the categories of Foreign Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), along with 16 awardees honoured posthumously.

Here is the complete list of Padma awardees 2026:

Padma Vibhushan (5)

Padma Bhushan(13)

Padma Shri(113)