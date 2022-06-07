News
Rediff.com  » News » Helmet mandatory for pillion riders in Mumbai from Thursday

Helmet mandatory for pillion riders in Mumbai from Thursday

Source: PTI
June 07, 2022 16:53 IST
At least 50 traffic police chowkies in Mumbai will initiate strict action against two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion for helmetless travel starting Thursday (June 9), an official said on Tuesday. 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mumbai traffic police had recently issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule.

 

''From Thursday onwards, two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion will face action if they are without helmets. We will suspend their licence for three months and impose a fine of Rs 500 on them. All the 50 traffic chowkies have been asked to take strict action against violators," deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Raktilak Roshan said.

The traffic police will also issue challans and ask people to follow the law, he said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday urged Mumbaikars to follow the rule regarding helmets and warned of strict action against violators. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
