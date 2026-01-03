He'll be in big trouble: BJP hits back at ally Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Ravindra Chavan on Saturday said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should 'introspect' after he alleged corruption and debt in the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, which was ruled by the BJP.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar speaks during the Municipal Council election campaign, in Akola on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

He suggested that the allegations were part of an attempt by some agencies to set a fake narrative in the run-up to the January 15 elections to civic bodies.

If the BJP starts making allegations, it would create serious difficulties for him (Pawar), Chavan said, and advised the Nationalist Congress Party chief to 'introspect' before levelling allegations.

The NCP, headed by Pawar, is an ally of the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti dispensation.

Chavan was responding to Pawar's allegations that the civic body has been infested with corruption for the last nine years and has been pushed into debt over the same period.

Notably, the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation was governed by the BJP from 2017 to 2022 and thereafter by a state-appointed administrator.

The civic body is going to the polls on January 15, along with 28 other municipal corporations.

"Ajit Pawar made this statement in the backdrop of the upcoming elections. He should first introspect before making allegations. He needs to clarify which party he is speaking about. Is the statement meant for the party that is under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi?" Chavan asked while addressing a press conference.

He justified the unopposed election of BJP candidates in Kalyan-Dombivli and other parts of state even before votes are cast by attributing it to the absence of opposition candidates.

"For several years, the BJP and Shiv Sena (undivided) were contesting against each other in Kalyan-Dombivli. However, as the BJP and Shiv Sena (headed by deputy CM Eknath Shinde) have formed an alliance, no opposition party is left in the fray," Chavan added.

He claimed some agencies are being deployed to create fake narratives during elections.

"Ajit dada is a good leader. He is associated with us in the Centre and Maharashtra. However, in this election, the sand beneath their feet is slipping. I will ask which agency had given him the inputs to make these allegations," said the BJP leader.

In a sharp dig, he said Pawar would come smiling post the polls, saying his utterances were part of the election campaign.

"How allegations and counter-allegations are to be made is something Ajit Pawar will have to decide. If we start doing the same, it will create a lot of trouble for him, and he should keep that in mind," Chavan added.

Pawar on Friday supported giving tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds for civic polls, claiming he himself faced allegations of orchestrating a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, and asserted no one is a criminal until proven guilty.

"Everybody knows that allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam were levelled against me. Today, I am in power alongside those who made those allegations. Can a person be labelled guilty even before it is proved?" Pawar asked.

Alleging corruption in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pawar said gangs of looters have come into existence and added that the time has come to burn this monster of corruption in PCMC.

"Irregularities have been taking place in the name of various projects, such as cleanliness, the Mula river cleaning project. There is a lack of transparency in the functioning of the civic body. Since there is no fear of state leadership, gangs of looters have come into existence, and to burn this monster in the form of corruption, we have come into the poll arena," said Pawar.

Referring to the erstwhile Congress-NCP government, Pawar said they didn't allow the arrogance of power to dominate them.

"On the contrary, there is an arrogance of power," he said.