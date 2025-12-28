Pawars reunite for Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced an alliance between the Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar for the upcoming civic polls in Pimpri Chinchwad, terming it a moment of "family unity."

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (left), Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (second from left), NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar (third from right), and others during the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Vidya Pratishthan, in Baramati, Maharashtra, December 28, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy @PawarSpeaks X/ANI Photo

Pawar was addressing an election campaign rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad and announced the development.

"While finalising the list of candidates for the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar faction decided to contest the elections together in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Because of this, the family will come together once again," Ajit Pawar said.

Further, he stated that questions would remain in people's minds following the alliance announcement, adding that seat-sharing discussions have been held between the two parties and will be announced later.

"But friends, we are all farmers, and many times, certain decisions have to be taken in the interest of Maharashtra's development. I have discussed seat-sharing with leaders here, and that too will be announced soon," he added.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party have decided to reunite ahead of the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections.

NCP-Sharad Pawar spokesperson Ankush Kakade confirmed the alliance and shared that seat-sharing discussions are yet to be held with the party.

"Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar have decided to contest the upcoming Pune municipal elections together... We have a meeting with our other partners this afternoon," NCP-SCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said.

"No discussions have been held on seat sharing. We will talk to Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT, and all four parties will sit together to discuss the seat-sharing formula... Ajit Pawar's faction and our faction's ideology are the same," he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party-BJP president Ameet Satam on Saturday said that the Mahayuti has reached a seat-sharing agreement on 207 seats, with the BJP contesting on 128 seats and Shiv Sena on 79. The decision for the remaining 20 seats will be based on candidates, Satam said.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.