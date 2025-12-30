HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Betrayal of trust': BJP ally on exclusion from BMC poll deal

'Betrayal of trust': BJP ally on exclusion from BMC poll deal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2025 11:51 IST

x

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that his party, Republic Party of India-Athawale, was excluded from the seat-sharing deal between the Bharatya Janata Party and Shiv Sena for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections, terming their move as "betrayal of trust".

IMAGE: RPI-A chief Ramdas Athawale has expressed his displeasure over 'exclusion' from seat-sharing deal between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. Photograph: ANI video grab

Ruling allies BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena reached a seat-sharing agreement on Monday to contest 137 and 90 seats, respectively, in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Expressing his displeasure over the exclusion, Athawale, in a post on X, said, "Since the formation of the Mahayuti, we have stood by the alliance with complete sincerity and firmness. However, what has happened today regarding seat-sharing is nothing but a betrayal of trust."

 

He claimed that a meeting for discussions was scheduled at 4 pm on Monday, but the alliance partners had failed to honour the commitment.

This is not just a waste of time, but an attack on our self-respect, he wrote.

"With the Mumbai civic elections around the corner, I will not tolerate this insult to my party workers. Hence, whatever decision my workers take today will have my full support," Athawale said.

Meanwhile, RPI -A sources said candidates from the party will file nominations in 50 seats.

"There is still time for withdrawal of nominations. Let's see if there is an honourable discussion and a decision is made to withdraw or go into friendly fights. Till then, we are going solo and contesting 50 seats," a party source said.

While the BJP and Shiv Sena have announced a seat-sharing pact, another constituent of Mahayuti, the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately.

The deadline to file nomination papers for the January 15 polls for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra closes on Tuesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BMC polls: BJP to contest 137 seats, Shinde Sena 90
BMC polls: BJP to contest 137 seats, Shinde Sena 90
'To make contest easier': Pawars tie-up for another civic poll
'To make contest easier': Pawars tie-up for another civic poll
BMC polls: Deadlock persists between Sena-UBT, MNS
BMC polls: Deadlock persists between Sena-UBT, MNS
'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'
'Fadnavis Encouraged Thackerays To Unite'
Can MVA, Ajit Pawar's NCP strike a seat deal for Pune polls?
Can MVA, Ajit Pawar's NCP strike a seat deal for Pune polls?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Fardeen Khan steps out with sister Laila for the screening of 'Ikkis'0:40

Fardeen Khan steps out with sister Laila for the...

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister, Passes Away2:19

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister,...

Rekha gives a flying kiss to Amitabh Bachchan's grandson's poster2:10

Rekha gives a flying kiss to Amitabh Bachchan's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO