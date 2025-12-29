'To make contest easier': Pawars tie-up for another civic poll

Nationalist Congress Party-SP leader Rohit Pawar on Monday announced the party's alliance with the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the upcoming Pune civic body elections, saying party workers wished to go with the rival faction for the polls.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar share the stage with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Vidya Pratishthan, in Baramati on December 28, 2025. Photograph: @AjitPawarSpeaks/X

Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced the alliance between the factions for the Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls.

"After NCP-SP city chief Prashant Jagtap's exit from the party, several workers came to working president Supriya Sule, saying both factions have to come together. The decision about the alliance has been taken considering the sentiments of local party workers," Rohit Pawar said.

The alliance has been forged to ensure that the election battle becomes easier for both factions, he said, adding that for now, the parties will fight the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls together.

"(Sharad) Pawar saheb was not involved in this decision. However, he believes that party workers are important and their views matter for the civic polls," the party's general secretary said.

The seat-sharing formula has also been decided, he said, without elaborating further.

Elections to 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, will be held on January 15. The counting of votes will take place the next day. The last date for filing nominations is December 30.