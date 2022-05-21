News
Heavy rains to continue in Kerala, 2 dams opened

Heavy rains to continue in Kerala, 2 dams opened

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2022 17:51 IST
At least 10 districts in Kerala will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Yellow alert, while the Idukki district administration has opened the shutters of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams to release excess water.

IMAGE: A commuter drives a two-wheeler to transport domestic LPG cylinders amid rainfall, in Kozhikode, on Friday, May 20, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The IMD has issued Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for today whereas Wayanad too has Yellow alert on May 22.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The Idukki district authorities have informed that since the water level at the Kallarkutty dam has reached Red alert level of 455 metre, the shutters have been opened to release 300 cumecs of water.

 

As the case was similar to that of Pambla dam in the hilly district, the authorities have opened the shutters to release 500 cumecs of water.

The State Disaster Management Authority has asked the people on the banks of river Periyar to remain vigilant due to the inflow of water.

'Squally weather with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the North Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea,' the IMD said.

According to IMD website, Kerala has received 237 per cent excess rains during the period from May 12 to 18.

Normally the state should receive 47.3 mm rainfall during this period but Kerala received 159.3 mm.

During the same period, Thiruvananthapuram showed a departure of 436 per cent of rain while Kannur showed an increase of 377 per cent.

Thrissur received 346 per cent extra while Ernakulam showed a departure of 309 per cent.

All the districts in the state received 'large excess' of rainfall during this period.

The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
