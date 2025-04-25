HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Heavy metal object from IAF aircraft damages MP house; probe launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 25, 2025 21:09 IST

A heavy metal object suspected to have fallen from an Indian Air Force aircraft caused severe damage to a house in Pichhore town of Madhya Pradesh on Friday but nobody was injured in the incident, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

An unidentified heavy object fell on the roof of the house belonging to Manoj Sagar, a teacher, around 11 am, eye witnesses said.

Two rooms in the house were completely damaged and debris fell on the car parked nearby, officials said.

 

Meanwhile, IAF expressed regrets the damage caused to property on ground by the inadvertent drop of a non-explosive aerial store from an IAF aircraft, said IAF in a post on X.

The IAF has instituted an inquiry into the incident, the post added.

"The IAF regrets the damage caused today to property on ground, near Shivpuri, by the inadvertent drop of a non-explosive aerial store from an IAF aircraft, and has instituted an inquiry into the incident," it said.

Sagar was having food inside the house with his children and his wife was in the kitchen when the roof burst open with a loud explosion and an 8 to 10 feet deep pit was formed in the courtyard, they added.

Vibrations caused by the explosion were felt in neighbouring houses too, officials said.

Police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

"A heavy metal object fell from the sky from an Air Force jet on the house of Manoj Sagar...due to which two outer rooms have been damaged. There were four members in the house, all are safe. Police and administration team is on the spot," said Shivpuri district Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathor in a social media post.

The incident was being investigated in coordination with the Air Force and other agencies, he added.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Prashant Sharma, however, said where the object came from can be ascertained only after a probe.

It appeared to be "extremely solid" and had burn marks, he said. "The Gwalior airbase (of the IAF) has been contacted. Only after an expert team arrives from there, it can be confirmed what this object is and where it fell from," Sharma said. With ANI inputs

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
