Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren -- the star campaigner in the state assembly election campaign -- chilled with a soothing head massage in Ranchi on Thursday the day after the votes were cast.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com