Bollywood Appeals 'Go Vote'

Bollywood Appeals 'Go Vote'

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 20, 2024 11:29 IST
Film folk have come out to cast their vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Kartik Aaryan visits the Jamnabai Narsee school in Juhu, north west Mumbai, to cast his vote, and gets surrounded by fans and media almost immediately.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritiesh Deshmukh/Instagram

'Voting isn't just a right, it's a responsibility,' says Ritiesh Deshmukh after casting his vote, with wife Genelia D'souza.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra casts her vote and writes, 'It's cool to vote! Woke up. Queued up. Voted. Because it's the most important to exercise our Constitutional right! Wake up. Go and Vote!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

'GO VOTE,' appeals Farhan Akhtar.

 

Watch Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Sood and Ali Fazal cast their votes

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aseem Hattangady/Instagram

Aseem Hattangady and his mother Rohini Hattangady cast their vote and he writes, 'We are smiling because we have exercised our right. Have you? Go vote. It's important and it matters.'

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Anup Jalota votes in Shivaji Park.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
