Bollywood Appeals 'Go Vote'

Film folk have come out to cast their vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Kartik Aaryan visits the Jamnabai Narsee school in Juhu, north west Mumbai, to cast his vote, and gets surrounded by fans and media almost immediately.
'Voting isn't just a right, it's a responsibility,' says Ritiesh Deshmukh after casting his vote, with wife Genelia D'souza.
Aahana Kumra casts her vote and writes, 'It's cool to vote! Woke up. Queued up. Voted. Because it's the most important to exercise our Constitutional right! Wake up. Go and Vote!'
'GO VOTE,' appeals Farhan Akhtar.
Watch Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Sood and Ali Fazal cast their votes
Aseem Hattangady and his mother Rohini Hattangady cast their vote and he writes, 'We are smiling because we have exercised our right. Have you? Go vote. It's important and it matters.'
Anup Jalota votes in Shivaji Park.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com