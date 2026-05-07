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Home  » News » 11 Face Charges In HDFC Bank Fraud Case In Shopian

11 Face Charges In HDFC Bank Fraud Case In Shopian

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 12:52 IST

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Eleven individuals have been charged in connection with a financial fraud case at an HDFC Bank branch in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, following an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing.

Key Points

  • Economic Offences Wing files chargesheet against 11 in HDFC Bank Shopian fraud case.
  • The case involves alleged financial irregularities at the HDFC Bank branch in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Accused individuals include branch managers and bank employees from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.
  • The accused were arrested in February and have been in judicial custody since.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against 11 people in a financial fraud case linked to an HDFC Bank branch in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

Details of the HDFC Bank Fraud Case

The case, registered under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the IT Act, pertains to alleged financial irregularities at the Shopian branch of the bank, an official said.

 

The matter came to light following a written complaint alleging financial fraud, after which the case was transferred to the Crime Branch for an in-depth investigation, he said.

During the probe, several individuals were identified for their alleged involvement in fraud, he said.

Accused Individuals in the Shopian Bank Fraud

The accused include branch managers Adil Ayoub Ganai, a resident of Memendar, Shopian, and Irfan Majeed Zargar, a resident of Shopian.

Others named in the case include Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Karena, Kulgam and then an employee of bank; Zaid Manzoor, a resident of Anantnag and a bank employee; and Javaid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Below Rajpora, Pulwama, also employed with the bank.

The accused were arrested on February 18 and have remained in judicial custody since then, officials said.

Upon completion of the investigation, the chargesheet was filed against them in court.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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