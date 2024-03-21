News
Rediff.com  » News » HC verdict on plea against acquittals in 2G case tomorrow

HC verdict on plea against acquittals in 2G case tomorrow

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 21:03 IST
The Delhi high court will pronounce its verdict on Friday on whether to admit the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, firms and others in the 2G spectrum allocation 'scam' case.

IMAGE: DMK MPs Kanimozhi and D Raja. Photograph: ANI Photo

The order on the CBI's 'leave to appeal' is scheduled to be pronounced by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma at 10.30 am on Friday.

'Leave to appeal' is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

The judge had reserved his decision on this aspect on March 14.

 

The special court had, on December 21, 2017, acquitted Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases related to the 'scam'.

On March 19, 2018, the ED approached the high court, challenging a special court's December 2017 order acquitting all the accused in the case.

A day later, the CBI too challenged the acquittal of the accused in the high court.

The CBI has contended before the high court that there are glaring illegalities in the trial court's judgment acquitting all the accused in the case.

Besides DMK leaders Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had acquitted former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's former private secretary R K Chandolia, Unitech Limited managing director Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair -- in the 2G case lodged by the CBI.

Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka and the directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Private Limited -- Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal -- were also acquitted in the CBI case.

The special court had also acquitted Swan Telecom (Private) Limited, Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Limited, Reliance Telecom Limited, film producer Karim Morani and Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar in the CBI case.

On the same day, it had also acquitted 19 accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi, former DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar, in the ED case.

The special court had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G 'scam' probe.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
