News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC stays CBI probe against K'taka Congess chief Shivakumar till Feb 24

HC stays CBI probe against K'taka Congess chief Shivakumar till Feb 24

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 10, 2023 20:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Karnataka high court on Friday stayed the Central Bureau of Investigation's proceedings in a corruption case against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakuamar till February 24.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jammu and Kashmir party president Vikar Rasool Wani, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (left) and others at the concluding event of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, amid heavy snowfall, in Srinagar, January 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The HC has also directed the premier agency to submit an action taken report before February 22 in the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

 

The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Shivakumar while his daughter was issued a notice by the CBI, the Congress leader had revealed on February 8.

He had been asked to appear before ED on February 22, which he had alleged to be political vendetta.

Appearing for the Congress state president before Justice K Natarajan on Friday, senior counsel CH Jadhav argued that it was an attempt by the CBI and ED to impose mental pressure on his counsel ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

The agencies were repeatedly issuing notices to Shivakumar and his family, the court was told.

The HC pointed out that the cases were from 2020.

The court also questioned the CBI on the progress of the investigation over the last two years.

The court asked the agency when it would file the final report. It stayed the proceedings till the next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

The issue began with the Income Tax raid on Shivakumar in 2017. Based on the information provided by the IT department, the ED too started its probe against him.

Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to file an FIR against the Congress state president.

The sanction came on September 25, 2019 and the FIR was filed on October 3, 2020.

Shivakumar has also challenged the FIR in the HC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
K'taka Cong chief Shivakumar appears before ED again
K'taka Cong chief Shivakumar appears before ED again
ED quizzes Shivakumar in 2nd money laundering case
ED quizzes Shivakumar in 2nd money laundering case
K'taka Cong in fix as partymen link Shivakumar to scam
K'taka Cong in fix as partymen link Shivakumar to scam
On Justice Gowri, SC says cannot overrule collegium
On Justice Gowri, SC says cannot overrule collegium
Dhankhar suspends Cong MP for filming RS proceedings
Dhankhar suspends Cong MP for filming RS proceedings
CBI books Maha MLA, kin for Rs 409-cr bank fraud
CBI books Maha MLA, kin for Rs 409-cr bank fraud
Rohit lays India's victory foundation in Nagpur
Rohit lays India's victory foundation in Nagpur
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Karnataka Congress chief's daughter gets CBI notice

Karnataka Congress chief's daughter gets CBI notice

Cong's DK Shivakumar questioned by ED in Herald case

Cong's DK Shivakumar questioned by ED in Herald case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances