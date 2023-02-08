News
Karnataka Congress chief gets ED call, daughter gets CBI notice

Karnataka Congress chief gets ED call, daughter gets CBI notice

Source: PTI
February 08, 2023 16:23 IST
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said he has been asked by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on February 22, while his daughter has been served notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

IMAGE: Karnataka PCC president D K Shivakumar. Photograph: PTI Photo

The former minister, who is currently undertaking ‘Praja Dhwani Yatre’ as part of the party's preparations for the coming assembly polls due by May, alleged that the ED and CBI are "directed" only at opposition leaders and not at those from the ruling party.

"Everyday notices are coming, yesterday it has come to my daughter, it has come to our college, regarding fees paid, exam passed. CBI has issued the notice. What should I say? If they are questioning me about college fees payment, imagine what all they are asking. I leave it to (god)," said Shivakumar, who appeared frustrated with the developments, throwing up his hands in apparent despair.

 

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, he said, "I have answered to ED and come back regarding what I have given to 'National Herald', now again they are asking me to appear before ED on February 22. What to do? Should I go ahead with 'Praja Dwani Yatre' or appear before the ED, I'm thinking."

"It (ED and CBI inquiries) is only against opposition parties and not the ruling party, irrespective of the thousands of crores they may have amassed, no ED questions them," he added.

Shivakumar had earlier appeared before the ED in Delhi for  questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Kanakapura MLA first got into the ED crosshairs when he was arrested by the agency on September 3, 2019, following multiple rounds of questioning in a case that emerged from an Income tax department action against him.

The Delhi high court had granted him bail in October of that year.

In May last year, the agency filed a charge sheet against him and some others linked to him in this case.

He was questioned by the ED in September, in another money laundering case linked to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The 2019 case was registered after taking cognisance of a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the income tax department against them the previous year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivkumar and his alleged associates of transporting huge amounts of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

CBI officials had earlier conducted searches in educational institutions run by Shivakumar in connection with a case of disproportionate assets which is under investigation.

Shivakumar is the chairman of the National Education Foundation (NEF) and his daughter D K S Aisshwarya is trustee secretary, while other family members are trustees.

