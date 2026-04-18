HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » HC restrains FIR order in Rahul Gandhi citizenship case

HC restrains FIR order in Rahul Gandhi citizenship case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 23:23 IST

x

The court will now hear the parties on whether prior notice to the accused was legally required.

Rahul Gandhi citizenship case

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting at Peruncheri of Ponneri, in Thiruvallur on Saturday. Photograph: @INCIndia_X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Allahabad High Court restrains order for FIR against Rahul Gandhi in dual citizenship case.
  • The court will review the legal requirement of prior notice to the accused before issuing any directives.
  • The case is based on allegations that Rahul Gandhi declared himself as a British citizen in company documents.
  • A BJP worker filed the petition seeking an FIR against Gandhi under various acts including the Passport Act.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has restrained its order directing a first information report (FIR) against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with the alleged dual citizenship controversy.

The court will now hear the parties on whether prior notice to the accused was legally required.

 

A bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, which had in Friday in an oral order observed that prima facie cognisable offences appeared to be made out against Gandhi, and permitted the Uttar Pradesh government to hand over the probe to a central agency, said it would first examine the legal position on issuance of notice before passing any direction.

The development came after the bench, before signing its dictated order, came across a full court verdict mandating that notice be issued to the proposed accused in such matters.

The court noted that none of the counsel brought this legal requirement to its attention in the earlier hearing.

The bench has posted the matter for April 20.

The order was passed on a plea filed by Karnataka-based BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir.

During the Friday proceedings, Deputy Solicitor General of India S B Pandey produced records of the Centre relating to the citizenship controversy, while government advocate V K Singh submitted on behalf of the state that the allegations prima facie disclosed cognisable offences.

After a hearing, the bench observed that material on record indicated that Gandhi had allegedly committed cognisable offences and that the matter warranted investigation.

Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

In his petition, Shishir alleged that Gandhi was a United Kingdom citizen and had incorporated a company, M/s Backops Ltd, in August 2003, declaring his nationality as British.

The petitioner claimed that Gandhi submitted the company's annual returns in October 2005 and October 2006 listing his nationality as British, and that the firm was dissolved in February 2009.

He sought registration of an FIR against the former Congress president under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

The complaint was initially filed before a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli and was later transferred to Lucknow on the petitioner's request.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

HC orders FIR against Rahul Gandhi in dual citizenship case
HC orders FIR against Rahul Gandhi in dual citizenship case
Allahabad HC Summons Records in Rahul Gandhi Dual Citizenship Complaint
Allahabad HC Summons Records in Rahul Gandhi Dual Citizenship Complaint
As govt drags feet, court junks plea on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
As govt drags feet, court junks plea on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
SC refuses urgent hearing on Rahul's citizenship
SC refuses urgent hearing on Rahul's citizenship
HC begins hearing on Rahul's plea seeking stay on conviction
HC begins hearing on Rahul's plea seeking stay on conviction

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet 0:25

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet

Watch: Lok Sabha Cracks up over Rahul Gandhi's 'Jaadu Wali Kahani'11:16

Watch: Lok Sabha Cracks up over Rahul Gandhi's 'Jaadu...

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show 1:05

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO