Home  » News » Allahabad HC Summons Records in Rahul Gandhi Dual Citizenship Complaint

Allahabad HC Summons Records in Rahul Gandhi Dual Citizenship Complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 23:08 IST

The Allahabad High Court has requested records from the central government regarding a dual citizenship complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, escalating the legal scrutiny surrounding his citizenship status.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Allahabad High Court summons records from the central government concerning a dual citizenship complaint against Rahul Gandhi.
  • The court's order follows a petition challenging the rejection of a request to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi.
  • The petitioner alleges violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act, and Passport Act.
  • The court has directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to produce all records related to the alleged citizenship controversy.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday summoned records from the central government in connection with a dual citizenship complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The court's Lucknow bench's Justice Rajeev Singh posted the matter to March 19 after the direction.

 

The order came while hearing a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka, challenging a January 28, 2026, order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which rejected his plea seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi.

The special MP/MLA court had held that it was not competent to decide issues related to citizenship.

In his petition before the high court, Shishir has sought directions for registration of an FIR against Gandhi and a detailed investigation into the matter.

He has levelled allegations against the Congress leader under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act.

Court's Directive to Central Government

During the hearing on Monday, the bench asked the counsel for the central government, Raj Kumar Singh, about the action taken by the Centre on a complaint related to Gandhi's alleged British citizenship.

Subsequently, the court directed that the entire records related to the alleged controversy be produced from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Background of the Case

The complaint in the matter was initially filed before the special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli.

However, on a petition filed by the complainant, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on December 17, 2025, transferred the criminal complaint case from Rae Bareli to Lucknow.

The special MP/MLA court in Lucknow later rejected the plea on January 28, following which the petitioner approached the high court.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
