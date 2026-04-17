HC orders FIR against Rahul Gandhi in dual citizenship case

The Allahabad high court has ordered the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi over alleged dual citizenship, potentially leading to a deeper investigation into the Congress leader's citizenship status.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Allahabad high court directs registration of FIR against Rahul Gandhi regarding dual citizenship allegations.

The court suggests the state government may seek assistance from a central agency for investigation.

The petition was filed by a BJP worker challenging the rejection of his plea for an FIR against Gandhi.

Allegations against Gandhi include violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act, and Passport Act.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday directed the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with an alleged dual citizenship controversy.

The court also observed that after the registration of the FIR, the state government may seek the assistance of a central agency to investigate the matter.

Background of the Citizenship Case

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir, who had challenged a January 28, 2026 order of a special MP/MLA court rejecting his plea for an FIR against Gandhi, who is also the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The special court had earlier held that it was not competent to adjudicate on issues related to citizenship.

Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

The petitioner, a BJP worker from Karnataka, had sought registration of an FIR and a detailed probe into the matter, levelling allegations against Gandhi under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

The complaint was initially filed before the special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli.

However, on the petitioner's request, the high court transferred the case to Lucknow on December 17, 2025.

The MP/MLA court in Lucknow subsequently dismissed the plea on January 28, 2026, prompting the petitioner to approach the high court, which has now ordered registration of an FIR.

Under Indian law, allegations of dual citizenship can lead to investigations under the Citizenship Act, potentially resulting in disqualification from holding public office.

The registration of the FIR marks the beginning of a formal investigation, where police will gather evidence and question relevant parties.

This case adds to the existing political scrutiny surrounding Rahul Gandhi.