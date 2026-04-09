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Home  » News » Sanjay Bhandari Remains a Fugitive: Delhi HC Backs Money Laundering Order

Sanjay Bhandari Remains a Fugitive: Delhi HC Backs Money Laundering Order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 15:23 IST

The Delhi High Court has affirmed Sanjay Bhandari's status as a fugitive economic offender in a money laundering case, empowering the Enforcement Directorate to seize his assets despite a failed extradition attempt.

Key Points

  • Delhi High Court upholds order declaring Sanjay Bhandari a fugitive economic offender in a money laundering case.
  • The ruling allows the Enforcement Directorate to confiscate Bhandari's assets.
  • Bhandari's extradition to India was previously blocked by a UK court.
  • The Enforcement Directorate is investigating Bhandari's links with Robert Vadra.
  • Bhandari fled to London in 2016 after an Income Tax Department raid in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld a trial court's order declaring UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari a "fugitive economic offender" in connection with a money laundering case.

"Appeal dismissed," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said.

 

On July 5, 2025, the trial court declared Bhandari a "fugitive economic offender" on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate, which enables the agency to confiscate all of Bhandari's assets worth crores of rupees.

Bhandari's chances of coming to India have been virtually nullified after a UK court ruled against his extradition.

His legal team, while opposing the ED's move to declare him a fugitive offender, claimed its "client's stay could not be called illegal in the UK as he has a legal right to reside there, and the government of India is bound by the judgment of the UK court... Bhandari is legally living there, and declaring him a 'fugitive' in that scenario is legally wrong".

The trial court said the "extradition attempt may have failed, but it will not make the accused an angel or immune from prosecution for the violation of Indian laws".

Background of the Case

Bhandari (63) fled to London in 2016, soon after the I-T department raided him in Delhi.

The ED filed its first chargesheet against Bhandari in 2020. It filed a criminal case against Bhandari and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in February 2017, taking cognisance of an I-T chargesheet filed against him under the anti-black money law of 2015.

Investigation into Robert Vadra Links

The agency is probing Bhandari's links with Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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