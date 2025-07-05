HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari declared fugitive economic offender

July 05, 2025

A Delhi court on Saturday declared UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari a fugitive economic offender on an Enforcement Directorate plea, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The special court issued the order under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

According to the ED, Bhandari "absconded" to the UK in 2016. India's plea seeking his extradition was recently turned down by a UK court.

 

The ED filed a criminal case of money laundering against Bhandari and others in February 2017, taking cognisance of an Income Tax department charge sheet filed against him under the anti-black money law of 2015.

The agency filed a charge sheet against him in 2020.

Source: PTI
