Rediff.com  » News » HC orders CBI probe into Bengal violence where 8 burnt alive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2022 11:14 IST
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week.

IMAGE: Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Biman Bose visits the area where some miscreants set houses on fire allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. Photograph: PTI Photo

The court directed an SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a progress report by April 7, the next date of hearing of the matter.

 

The bench said that the CBI probe was being ordered in the interest of justice.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of Bengal's Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panachayat official's murder.

The bench had suo motu taken up the case of the gruesome incident.

A set of PILs seeking CBI or NIA probe into the incident were also taken up for hearing by the court along with the suo motu petition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
