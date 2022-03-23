News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi calls Birbhum killings 'heinous', says no forgiving culprits

Source: PTI
March 23, 2022 19:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday describing the killings in Birbhum the day before as ”heinous”, said the culprits should not be forgiven.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, via video conferencing, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, March 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter.

Speaking at a virtual event to inaugurate a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Prime Minister Modi said the central government is willing to help the state in any way required in bringing perpetrators to justice.

 

He said he hoped the state would take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly. 

”I express my condolences over the violent incident in Birbhum district in West Bengal.

”I hope that the state government will definitely ensure that those who have committed such heinous crimes are punished,” Modi said.

”I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents, those who encourage such criminals. The Centre would extend all sorts of help to the state government to ensure the culprits are booked,” he said.

TMC leader and senior Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, reacting to the prime minister's offer of help in ensuring justice for the victims of the Birbhum killings, said, ”The state government is duty-bound to ensure that the rule of law should take its course. The culprits will be hunted down and punished.”

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
22 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on
Birbhum arson: Villagers flee due to lack of security
Bengal violence: 'We heard sounds of bombs exploding'
Tye replaces Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants
India crosses $400-bn milestone in exports
Ukraine War Has Reduced Russia To An Even Lesser Power
People frustrated with VIP darshan in temples: HC
The War Against Coronavirus

