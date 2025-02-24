HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » HC nod for Mahashivratri celebrations at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram

HC nod for Mahashivratri celebrations at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2025 17:19 IST

x

The Madras high court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking direction to authorities concerned from granting permission to conduct Mahasivaratri celebrations at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

IMAGE: Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru during the Maha Shivratri celebrations, at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, March 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Petitioner ST Sivagnanan had sought a direction to the authorities to initiate appropriate action against Isha Foundation for allegedly operating its facilities without adequate sewage treatment facilities, discharging untreated sewage, for causing severe noise pollution and desist from issuing any permission for conducting the Mahasivarathri function on February 26 and 27 in light of alleged violations committed last year.

The court had last week directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to verify as to whether the rules and regulations are being followed by the foundation during Mahasivrathri celebrations.

 

TNPCB on Monday informed HC that Isha Foundation has adequate treatment facility to handle the sewage generated.

R Kannan, member secretary, TNPCB stated this in his counter affidavit filed in response to the petition filed by Sivagnanan.

Kannan submitted that Isha Foundation has provided adequate treatment facilities and the standard of the Ambient Noise Level was within the standards prescribed by the board.

On the premises of the Isha Foundation, seating capacity was only 60,000.

He said no complaint petition has been received from the public regarding air, water and noise pollution.

This yoga center has necessary infrastructure facilities to handle solid, liquid and noise pollution during Mahasivarathiri function. The Isha Foundation has also followed Noise Rules, he added.

Following this, a division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar dismissed the petition filed by Sivagnanan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC slams TN pollution board in Jaggi Vasudev ashram case
SC slams TN pollution board in Jaggi Vasudev ashram case
Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries
Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries
Jaggi Vasudev's daughter shares his health update
Jaggi Vasudev's daughter shares his health update
In extreme pain...: : Jaggi pens poem from hospital
In extreme pain...: : Jaggi pens poem from hospital
Can't let police in: SC halts probe in Jaggi case
Can't let police in: SC halts probe in Jaggi case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Stunning Monasteries Of India

webstory image 2

The World's Top 10 MBA Schools Are...

webstory image 3

Calling Cheeseheads! 10 Cheesy, Cheesy Recipes

VIDEOS

Video: Israeli fighter jets fly over funeral gathering of Hezbollah chief2:51

Video: Israeli fighter jets fly over funeral gathering of...

EAM Jaishankar, ambassadors of 45 countries enjoy elephant safari4:55

EAM Jaishankar, ambassadors of 45 countries enjoy...

Watch: American woman marries Trichy man1:27

Watch: American woman marries Trichy man

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD