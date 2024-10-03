News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » SC halts TN action against Jaggi Vasudev's ashram, takes over case

SC halts TN action against Jaggi Vasudev's ashram, takes over case

Source: PTI
October 03, 2024 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a relief for Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police to not act further in pursuance of the Madras high court order asking it to probe alleged illegal confinement of two women at its ashram.

IMAGE: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev speaks to the media. Photograph: ANI Photo

The apex court transferred to itself a habeas corpus petition filed before the high court by a man who had alleged that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of the Isha Foundation.

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce before the court a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order after Isha Foundation approached the apex court challenging the Madras high court's September 30 order directing the Coimbatore police to collect all case details registered against the Foundation and produce them before the court for further consideration.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, directed that the police shall not take any further action in pursuance to the high court's order.

It said the police will file the status report, as directed by the high court, before the top court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Foundation, sought a stay of the high court order, and said around 150 police officials have entered the Foundation's ashram and are probing every corner.

The bench, which interacted with the two women in chambers through video-conferencing, were told that police has left the ashram on Wednesday night.

It said the two women have also informed the court that they were residing at the foundation voluntarily.

The apex court said the matter would be heard in the week commencing October 14.

During the hearing, the bench sought to inquire about the details from two women whose father had moved the high court alleging illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation.

The high court had on September 30 passed an interim order on a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr S Kamaraj, who sought a direction to the police to produce his two daughters, whom he alleged were held captive inside the Isha Foundation before the court and set them at liberty.

The petitioner was a retired professor from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. He has two daughters and both had masters in Engineering. Both of them joined the Isha Foundation.

The grievances of the petitioner was that the Foundation was abusing certain persons, by brainwashing and converting them as monks and not even allowing their parents and relatives to meet them. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HC stays opening of Sadguru's Isha Yoga Centre
HC stays opening of Sadguru's Isha Yoga Centre
'Hinduism gives you the freedom to deny God'
'Hinduism gives you the freedom to deny God'
Kaziranga safari: Complaint against Sadhguru, Himanta
Kaziranga safari: Complaint against Sadhguru, Himanta
Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case?
Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case?
Meet Hardik's 'Biggest Motivation'
Meet Hardik's 'Biggest Motivation'
Doggy Dana Watches The Ring Of Fire
Doggy Dana Watches The Ring Of Fire
Khushi wins dramatic bronze at ISSF Jr Worlds
Khushi wins dramatic bronze at ISSF Jr Worlds
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries

Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries

Issue fresh summons to Jaggi Vasudev's foundation: HC

Issue fresh summons to Jaggi Vasudev's foundation: HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances