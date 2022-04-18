News
Rediff.com  » News » 30 held for placing saffron flag on dargah in Gujarat town on Hanuman Jayanti

30 held for placing saffron flag on dargah in Gujarat town on Hanuman Jayanti

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 18, 2022 19:47 IST
Thirty persons were arrested in connection with a saffron flag being placed atop a dargah in Verawal town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath during an unauthorised Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, a senior police official said on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at Magrebisha Bapu dargah in Vakhariya Bazar area in Veraval, and several of those involved had also taken mobile phone videos of the act and circulated them on social media, Gir Somnath superintendent of police Manoharsinh Jadeja said.

 

"After the videos went viral, people from both communities started gathering on Saturday night. However, police arrived at the site quickly, dispersed the crowd and took control of the situation. A flag march was also held in sensitive areas in the vicinity," the SP said.

"Two FIRs were registered on Sunday. One under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two communities) and section 295A (outraging religious feelings), while the other was under section 188 for taking out a procession without permission," Jadeja said.

Based on videos of the incident, eight people were arrested for allegedly putting a flag atop the dargah, while 22 people have been held for organising the Hanuman Jayanti procession without permission from authorities, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
