News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Have you ever heard from me?: Kamal Nath on Cong exit

Have you ever heard from me?: Kamal Nath on Cong exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 27, 2024 14:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the speculation of his switch over to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was created by the media as he never made such a statement.

IMAGE: Congress leader Kamal Nath. Photograph: @OfficeOfKNath/X

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Nath was talking to reporters after reaching Chhindwara, his home turf in the state.

There has been intense speculation over the future moves by 77-year-old Congress veteran Nath, despite repeated assurances from his associates and senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jitendra Singh that there are no plans for him to cross over to the BJP.

 

Asked about it, Nath said, "You (media) are making such speculations and nobody else is saying so. Have you ever heard from me? You run the news and ask me...You should refute this news."

Notably, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya recently said the BJP does not need Kamal Nath and its doors are closed for him.

Meanwhile, when asked about farmers being affected by hailstorms and unseasonal rains recently in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Nath, who represents Chhindwara assembly seat, said he will talk to the chief minister about the disbursement of compensation to the farmers.

The BJP-led state government in MP is being run by taking loans, the nine-time MP from Chhindwara claimed without elaborating.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kamal Nath joining BJP or not? Close aide replies
Kamal Nath joining BJP or not? Close aide replies
Cong: Buzz over Kamal Nath joining BJP created by...
Cong: Buzz over Kamal Nath joining BJP created by...
Nath told me...: MP Cong chief amid BJP switch buzz
Nath told me...: MP Cong chief amid BJP switch buzz
Ranji: Vidarbha crush K'taka to march into semis
Ranji: Vidarbha crush K'taka to march into semis
What A Romantic Love Story!
What A Romantic Love Story!
Rahul Can No Longer Act Like An Insolent Schoolboy
Rahul Can No Longer Act Like An Insolent Schoolboy
India at home a completely different beast: Stokes
India at home a completely different beast: Stokes
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Our leader Rahul Gandhi': Kamal Nath to join yatra

'Our leader Rahul Gandhi': Kamal Nath to join yatra

Many Congmen from Kamal Nath's Chhindwara join BJP

Many Congmen from Kamal Nath's Chhindwara join BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances