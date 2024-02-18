Kamal Nath told me...: MP Cong chief amid BJP switch buzz

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Sunday evening sought to dispel speculation about Kamal Nath's possible switch to Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the senior Congress leader had told him that he was not going anywhere.

“The BJP misuses the media and questions the integrity of a person and this has come to light. I had a talk with Kamal Nath ji who told me that the reports floating in the media were part of a conspiracy. He told me that he was a Congressman and will remain in Congress,” Patwari told PTI.

“His relationship with the Gandhi family is unshakable. He has lived with the ideology of Congress and will remain with it till the end. This is what he told me,” the Congress leader said.

Asked why Nath was not himself putting forth his side, Patwari said that the former MP chief minister would speak at the right time. “What I said was on his behalf,” he claimed.

Nath and his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon, while Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media.

Around half a dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath reached Delhi on Sunday, accentuating the speculation that the father-son duo was set to join the ruling BJP.

In MP capital Bhopal, Nath's Congress colleague Digvijaya Singh expressed confidence that his “old friend” won't forsake the party from where he began his political journey.