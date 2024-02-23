News
Kamal Nath to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra from March 2

Kamal Nath to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra from March 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 23, 2024 18:36 IST
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath will take part in the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a party functionary said on Friday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Kamal Nath in Indore on September 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nath will reach Gwalior on March 2 and attend the yatra till March 6, a Congress spokesperson said.

 

The yatra will enter Morena from neighbouring Rajasthan on March 2 and will cover Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam before re-entering Rajasthan on March 6.

Nath recently was at the centre of speculation that he and his Chhindwara MP son Nakul Nath were planning to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, several Congressmen from Nath's stronghold Chhindwara joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Yadav, speaking on the occasion, said many were feeling anxious and would eventually join the BJP.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
