News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Have told high command about NCP's bid to weaken Cong: Patole

Have told high command about NCP's bid to weaken Cong: Patole

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 16, 2022 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said he has conveyed to the party high command about recent political moves of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party to allegedly weaken the Congress in the state.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole speaks to media, at Mumbai International Airport. Photograph: ANI Photo

Notably, the Congress and NCP joined hands with the Shiv Sena to come to power in Maharashtra in November 2019 after the state Assembly polls when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

To a query from reporters at the Nagpur airport, Patole said it seems that in the last two-and-a-half years, the NCP has been trying to 'weaken' the Congress in Maharashtra.

 

Even the Congress representatives of zilla parishads and other civic bodies are not getting enough funds to carry out development works, he claimed.

He said 19 Congress corporators in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation joined the NCP.

Besides, the NCP joined hands with rival BJP to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad earlier this month, he noted.

All these things were conveyed to the Congress high command during the party's recent 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Patole said.

To a query on if there was a discussion in the Chintan Shivir on the selection of a new Congress president, Patole said the party's internal elections have begun.

The process to elect the Congress's national president is expected to take place in August or September, he said, claiming that
party workers want Rahul Gandhi as the Congress head.

Currently, the Congress is headed by Sonia Gandhi.

Notably, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday likened the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to the Babri mosque structure and said he would not rest till the Shiv Sena-led dispensation was brought down from power.

Asked about Fadnavis's comments, Patole said this (MVA) is a democratic government and such remarks show greedy they have become for power.

"I don't want to say much, but using such jumlas and statements for a democratic government is not right," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maharashtra govt under strain as pressure builds
Maharashtra govt under strain as pressure builds
Bhima Koregaon SIT: Pawar wants bigger picture
Bhima Koregaon SIT: Pawar wants bigger picture
Why's MVA scared: Fadnavis on Speaker election
Why's MVA scared: Fadnavis on Speaker election
Kashmir Files spreading hate, stop it, says Farooq
Kashmir Files spreading hate, stop it, says Farooq
Mithali, Jhulan left out of Women's T20 challenge
Mithali, Jhulan left out of Women's T20 challenge
'Shivling found' in Gyanvapi complex, claims lawyer
'Shivling found' in Gyanvapi complex, claims lawyer
'India has to ensure Sri Lanka doesn't go bankrupt'
'India has to ensure Sri Lanka doesn't go bankrupt'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Congress announces major organisational reforms

Congress announces major organisational reforms

View: Why Uddhav must be wary of Pawar

View: Why Uddhav must be wary of Pawar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances