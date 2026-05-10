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Sheikh Hasina Congratulates Suvendu Adhikari On West Bengal Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 10, 2026 00:22 IST

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Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina congratulates Suvendu Adhikari on his West Bengal Chief Minister appointment, underscoring the importance of Bangladesh-India relations.

Key Points

  • Sheikh Hasina congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on becoming West Bengal's Chief Minister after the BJP's victory.
  • Hasina highlighted West Bengal's unique role in fostering friendly relations between Bangladesh and India.
  • Hasina expressed hope that the relationship between Bangladesh and West Bengal will strengthen under Adhikari's leadership.
  • Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman stated his party is monitoring the situation in West Bengal following the elections.

Bangladesh's deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari as he assumed office as West Bengal's Chief Minister after BJP's landslide victory in the state.

"I congratulate Suvendu Adhikari on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Bangladesh on his assuming office as the Chief Minister after the huge victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal State Assembly," Hasina said in a statement.

 

Strengthening Bangladesh-West Bengal Relations

She said West Bengal's role in genuine friendly relations between Bangladesh and India was unique and "I believe under his leadership this relationship will reach a new trajectory".

"As a neighbour, we always wish for prosperity and peace in West Bengal," said Hasina, whose Awami League was disbanded by Muhammad Yunus' past interim regime, while the ban was endorsed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's incumbent Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government in parliament.

Jamaat's Stance on West Bengal Situation

In another development, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman, told reporters his party was observing the situation in West Bengal following the polls.

"We will do whatever is needed as a neighbour  not just West Bengal alone, we are opposed to any injustice against innocent people in any place in the world," he said, adding that India was a secular country and its constitution entitled followers of any faith to every civic right.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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