Suvendu Adhikari picked as BJP's West Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari's election as BJP legislature party leader sets the stage for him to become the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal.
Key Points
- Suvendu Adhikari elected leader of BJP legislature party in West Bengal.
- Adhikari poised to become the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.
- Amit Shah announced Adhikari's election at a meeting with BJP MLAs.
- Swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 9 at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the party's first chief minister of the state.
Adhikari's Election and Announcement
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Adhikari's election as the leader of the West Bengal BJP legislature party at a post-meeting press conference in Kolkata.
Swearing-in Ceremony Details
The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9.