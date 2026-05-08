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Home  » News » Suvendu Adhikari picked as BJP's West Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari picked as BJP's West Bengal CM

Source: PTI
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Last updated on: May 08, 2026 17:14 IST

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Suvendu Adhikari's election as BJP legislature party leader sets the stage for him to become the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal.

Amit Shah greets Suvendu Adhikari on election as CM 

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets Suvendu Adhikari on being elected as BJP legislature party chief, Kolkata, May 8, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points

  • Suvendu Adhikari elected leader of BJP legislature party in West Bengal.
  • Adhikari poised to become the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.
  • Amit Shah announced Adhikari's election at a meeting with BJP MLAs.
  • Swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 9 at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the party's first chief minister of the state.

Adhikari's Election and Announcement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Adhikari's election as the leader of the West Bengal BJP legislature party at a post-meeting press conference in Kolkata.

BJP sources said Adhikari's name was proposed at the legislature party meeting in Kolkata and formally announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders.
 

Swearing-in Ceremony Details

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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