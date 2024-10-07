News
Haryana Polls: Touch And Go Seats

Haryana Polls: Touch And Go Seats

By REDIFF NEWS
October 07, 2024 06:34 IST
Polling for the Haryana assembly's 90 seats took place on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

IMAGE: A model polling station on the eve of the Haryana assembly elections in Karnal, October 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Touch And Go Seats

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 15 seats had a victory margin of less than 2 per cent in the 2019 polls.

Of this, the Sirsa seat was won by Haryana Lokhit Party's candidate Gopal Kanda defeating Independent Gokul Setia by a margin of 0.42 per cent votes.

The Badkhal seat was won by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Seema Trikha defeating Vijay Pratap Singh of the Congress by a margin of 1.88 per cent votes.

The Election Commission data also shows 2.03 crore (20.3 million) voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

Of this, 1.07 crore (10.7 million) voters are male voters while 0.96 crore (9.6 million) voters are female voters and the third gender number stands at 467.

The BJP and Congress fielded 89 candidates each while the Aam Aadmi Party fielded 88 candidates.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

