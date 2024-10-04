News
How Many Crorepatis Fighting Haryana Polls?

How Many Crorepatis Fighting Haryana Polls?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 04, 2024 05:51 IST
Polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana assembly will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party MP Deepender Hooda, Bajrang Punia and others at an election meeting for the Haryana assembly elections at Gohana in Sonipat, October 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,028 candidates analysed from a total of 1,031 candidates, 538 are crorepatis.

The maximum mumber of 85 crorepati candidates are from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress has fielded 84 crorepatis while the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded 52.

Criminal Cases

133 candidates have declared criminal cases against their names. Of these, 95 candidates have serious criminal cases registered.

AAP has fielded 23 such candidates while 17 belong to the Congress.

Candidates Profile

Of the 1,031 candidates contesting the polls, 930 are male while 101 are female.

The maximum number -- 298 -- candidates are from the 41 to 50 year age group.

When it comes to education, the maximum number (215) are 12th pass.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
