Manu Bhaker, Vinesh, Babita Vote

Sports stars in Haryana stepped out to cast their vote on Saturday.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker urges youth to vote. Photograph and video: ANI/X

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, after casting her vote in the Haryana elections, underscored the importance of active civic engagement, calling it the responsibility of every citizen.

On Saturday, Manu, accompanied by her father Ram Kishan Bhaker, voted at a polling station in Charkhi Dadri for the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

"Being the youth of this country, it is our responsibility to cast our vote for the most favorable candidate. Small steps lead to big goals... I voted for the first time," Manu Bhaker told ANI.

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat casts her vote, appeals for support. Photograph: ANI/X

Vinesh Phogat, the Congress candidate from the Julana assembly constituency, described the election day as a "huge festival" for Haryana. On Saturday, Phogat cast her vote at a polling station in Charkhi Dadri.

"I am making an appeal to the people of the state to come out and cast their votes. Ten years ago, when Bhupinder Hooda was the CM, the level of sports in the state was really good. It is not in my hands (to become a minister), it is in the hands of the high command," Vinesh told ANI.

"Vote for the party that works for the rights of women; you all know which party I am speaking of," Vinesh said. "Hope of victory is always there, today is the day to vote. People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others."

IMAGE: Babita Phogat. Photograph: ANI/X

Her cousin Babita Phogat also arrived at a polling station in Charkhi Dadri to vote.

"For the welfare and development of the state, I would urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers. This is your biggest responsibility as a citizen of this country," Babita said to ANI.

IMAGE: BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt is confident of victory. Photograph: ANI/X

After casting his vote, Olympian wrestler and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt shared his enthusiasm for democracy and urged people to vote.

"I have cast my vote in my village, and I request people to vote as much as possible and strengthen democracy," said Yogeshwar.

"Play your important role in forming a strong government, vote to take Haryana forward."