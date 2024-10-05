News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Manu Bhaker, Vinesh, Babita Vote

Manu Bhaker, Vinesh, Babita Vote

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 05, 2024 12:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sports stars in Haryana stepped out to cast their vote on Saturday.

Manu Bhaker double Olympic medallist

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker urges youth to vote. Photograph and video: ANI/X

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, after casting her vote in the Haryana elections, underscored the importance of active civic engagement, calling it the responsibility of every citizen.

On Saturday, Manu, accompanied by her father Ram Kishan Bhaker, voted at a polling station in Charkhi Dadri for the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

"Being the youth of this country, it is our responsibility to cast our vote for the most favorable candidate. Small steps lead to big goals... I voted for the first time," Manu Bhaker told ANI.

 

 

Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat casts her vote, appeals for support. Photograph: ANI/X

Vinesh Phogat, the Congress candidate from the Julana assembly constituency, described the election day as a "huge festival" for Haryana. On Saturday, Phogat cast her vote at a polling station in Charkhi Dadri.

"I am making an appeal to the people of the state to come out and cast their votes. Ten years ago, when Bhupinder Hooda was the CM, the level of sports in the state was really good. It is not in my hands (to become a minister), it is in the hands of the high command," Vinesh told ANI.

"Vote for the party that works for the rights of women; you all know which party I am speaking of," Vinesh said. "Hope of victory is always there, today is the day to vote. People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others."

Babita Phogat

IMAGE: Babita Phogat. Photograph: ANI/X

Her cousin Babita Phogat also arrived at a polling station in Charkhi Dadri to vote.

"For the welfare and development of the state, I would urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers. This is your biggest responsibility as a citizen of this country," Babita said to ANI.

Yogeshwar Dutt

IMAGE: BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt is confident of victory. Photograph: ANI/X

After casting his vote, Olympian wrestler and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt shared his enthusiasm for democracy and urged people to vote.

"I have cast my vote in my village, and I request people to vote as much as possible and strengthen democracy," said Yogeshwar.

"Play your important role in forming a strong government, vote to take Haryana forward."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Dalits Votes Matter In Haryana Elections
Dalits Votes Matter In Haryana Elections
'I'm here to bring change': Vinesh's political move
'I'm here to bring change': Vinesh's political move
'Vinesh Should Have Apologised To Nation'
'Vinesh Should Have Apologised To Nation'
'Our higher growth is coming from retail lines'
'Our higher growth is coming from retail lines'
'We Attribute Failure To The Director'
'We Attribute Failure To The Director'
Banks record a higher deposit growth rate in Q2 FY25
Banks record a higher deposit growth rate in Q2 FY25
Dead Ball Drama: Harmanpreet Loses Cool
Dead Ball Drama: Harmanpreet Loses Cool

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Will South Haryana Reward Inderjit Singh?

Will South Haryana Reward Inderjit Singh?

Haryana polls: Voting begins; Saini among early voters

Haryana polls: Voting begins; Saini among early voters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances