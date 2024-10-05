News
Exit polls: Cong to wrest Haryana from BJP; NC-Cong ahead in JK

Exit polls: Cong to wrest Haryana from BJP; NC-Cong ahead in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 05, 2024 20:36 IST
Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir with the regional partner emerging as the single largest party.

IMAGE: Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for Haryana assembly elections, at a polling station, Balali village, in Charkhi Dadri on October5, 2024. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Dainik Bhaskar predicted the Congress getting 44-54 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party 15-29 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly.

 

The Republic-Matrize poll put the Congress tally even higher at 55-62 seats as against the BJP's 18-24.

The Red Mike-Datansh exit poll gave the Congress 50-55 seats in Haryana and the BJP at 20-25, while Dhruv Research pegged the Congress at 50-64 and the BJP 22-32.

Haryana (90 seats)
  Congress BJP JJP INLD Others
Dainik Bhaskar 44-54 19-29 0-1 1-5 4-9
India Today-C Voter 50-58 20-28 - - 10-16
People's Pulse 55 26 0-1 2-3 3-5
Republic-Matrize 55-62 18-24 0-3 3-6 2-5
Jist-TIF Research 45-53 29-37 - 0-2 4-6
Dhruv Research 50-64 22-32 0 0 2-8
Republic TV-P-Marq 51-61 27-35 0 3-6 0
NDTV Poll Of Polls 54 27 0 3 6

Peoples' Pulse exit poll gave the Congress 49-60 seats and the BJP 20-32 seats in Haryana.

Most exit polls pegged Indian National Lok Dal tally higher than that of the Jannayak Janta Party, while others were seen getting up to 10 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the C-Voter-India Today survey put the National Conference-Congress alliance at 40-48 seats and the BJP at 27-32 seats in the 90-member assembly of the Union Territory.

J&K (90 seats)
  Congress BJP JKNC PDP Others
Dainik Bhaskar - 20-25 35-40(+INC) 4-7 12-16
India Today-C Voter - 27-32 40-48(+INC) 6-12 6-11
People's Pulse 13-15 23-27 33-35 7-11 4-5
Axis My India - 24-34 35-45(+INC) 4-6 8-27
Gulistan News 3-6 28-30 28-30 5-7 8-16
NDTV Poll Of Polls - 26 43 8 13

Dainik Bhaskar pegged the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance at 35-40 and the BJP at 20-25 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples' Pulse saw the NC-Congress alliance with 46-50 seats as against the BJP's 23-27, while Republic-Gulistan put the the NC-Congress tally lower at 31-36 as against the BJP's 28-30.

In different polls, the PDP was seen winning between 5 and 12 seats, while others were also seen bagging 4-16 seats.

The results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
