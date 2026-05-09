Haryana's Child Crime Rate Highest Among States: NCRB Data

A recent NCRB report reveals a concerning surge in crimes against children in Haryana, prompting calls for immediate action from the state government and increased social awareness.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana recorded a significant increase in crimes against children, with 7,547 cases registered in 2024, according to the NCRB.

The rate of total crime against children in Haryana stood at 82.8 per lakh children in 2024, the highest among states.

Reported crimes include serious offences such as kidnapping, sexual abuse, violence, and murder of children.

Congress leader Kumari Selja criticised the state government's policies and administrative functioning, calling for stricter law enforcement and awareness programmes.

Selja emphasised the need for societal involvement, including families, schools, and social organisations, to create a safe environment for children.

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Saturday expressed deep concern over the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), stating that rate of crime against children was was the highest among the states.

The state recorded 6,138 crimes against children in 2022, 6,401 in 2023 and 7,547 crimes in 2024, according to the 'Crime in India 2024' report released by the NCRB.

The rate of total crime against children in Haryana stood at 82.8 in 2024 based on the actual population of children per lakh (according to the 2011 Census).

Alarming Rise in Child Crime Statistics

Calling the situation extremely unfortunate and alarming Selja, in a statement, said that according to NCRB data, 7,547 cases of crimes against children were registered in Haryana in 2024 -- nearly 18 per cent higher than the 6,401 cases recorded in 2023.

"These include serious offences such as kidnapping, sexual abuse, violence and murder," she said.

The Congress leader alleged that the figures reflected not only the failure of law and order but also growing social insensitivity.

Government Policies Under Scrutiny

Selja further said the crimes against women, including dowry deaths, domestic violence and harassment, were already a matter of concern, and the rise in crimes against children has further raised serious questions over the state government's policies and administrative functioning.

She said safety of women and children is the foremost responsibility of any civilised society.

"If daughters and children are not safe, claims of development and progress become meaningless," she added.

Specific Cases Highlight Severity

Selja further said that 54 cases of child murder were reported in Haryana in 2024, including six cases involving rape and murder. The state also recorded 2,725 cases of kidnapping and abduction involving 2,805 victims, including 530 missing children.

Call for Action and Awareness

The Congress leader urged the state government to launch special campaigns for the protection of women and children, strictly enforce laws, and start awareness programmes in schools and rural areas.

The former Union minister also stressed the role of society, saying families, schools and social organisations must work together to create a safe and sensitive environment for children.

Police action alone is not enough, she said, while adding social awareness and moral education are equally important to prevent crime.

She further demanded that both the Centre and state governments strengthen special courts and monitoring mechanisms to ensure speedy justice in cases related to child and women safety, so that victims receive justice and criminals fear the law.