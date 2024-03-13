News
Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly

Nayab Saini wins trust vote in Haryana assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 13, 2024 15:00 IST
The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday won the confidence motion in the assembly in Chandigarh through a voice vote.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during a swearing-in ceremony, at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

A two-hour discussion took place on the motion.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House.

 

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
