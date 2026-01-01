HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if she screamed'

Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if she screamed'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2026 18:47 IST

x

A day after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped in a moving van through the night and thrown out of the speeding vehicle, chilling details have surfaced pointing at the brutality of the two alleged perpetrators.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

According to the victim's family members, when the woman, a mother of three, screamed for help, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her before taking turns to rape her.

They later threw her out of the speeding van on a desolate stretch of the little-populated Gurgaon-Faridabad road after driving around for about three hours, they said, bringing back memories of the horror of the Nirbhaya rape on a similar chilly December night 13 years ago.

 

The two men accused of the Faridabad assault, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh, have since been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to officials at a private hospital where the woman was admitted on Wednesday, her condition remains stable on Thursday.

"The victim, whose condition is stable now, is undergoing treatment at the hospital," Dr Amit Yadav, director of the private hospital, said.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh, who visited the woman at the hospital on Thursday, raised questions on the 'deteriorating law and order situation' in the state.

Calling it an inhumane and heinous crime, Rao said such cases must be tried in a fast-track court.

"I saw the victim, who was unconscious and unable to speak, with significant injuries to her face. Law and order have collapsed in Haryana, exposing the BJP government that boasts of women's safety," Singh said.

The woman, who had been living with her parents after troubles with her husband, suffered severe injuries to her head and face, which required more than 12 stitches, police said.

Recapping what had happened, police said that according to the survivor's sister, the woman had argued with her mother on Monday evening, after which she went to her friend's house in Sector 23.

As she was getting late, she took an auto-rickshaw to the NIT 2 Chowk and then walked to the Metro Chowk.

As she stood there around midnight to take an auto to Kalyanpuri, the two men, who live in Faridabad, offered the woman a lift, but instead of taking her to her destination, they allegedly drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the moving van, police said.

She was driven around through the night and thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk in Faridabad around 3 am.

Her sister said in her complaint that the woman was seriously injured after she was thrown out of the vehicle.

"Considering her condition, we decided to admit her to a private hospital," she said.

Police have seized the Maruti Eeco used in the alleged crime, a senior officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IT firm CEO among 3 held for gang rape of female manager
IT firm CEO among 3 held for gang rape of female manager
Gurugram man shoots at married woman for refusing proposal
Gurugram man shoots at married woman for refusing proposal
Clerk rapes 22-yr-old woman on govt university campus
Clerk rapes 22-yr-old woman on govt university campus
Unnao rape survivor claims IO colluded with Sengar
Unnao rape survivor claims IO colluded with Sengar
Unnao survivor speaks after SC stays Sengar's bail
Unnao survivor speaks after SC stays Sengar's bail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks Display in Auckland1:41

New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks...

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's Puri1:15

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's...

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar Temple4:34

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO