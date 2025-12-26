HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IT firm CEO among 3 held for gang rape of female manager

IT firm CEO among 3 held for gang rape of female manager

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 26, 2025 13:50 IST

Three people, including the CEO of a private IT company, have been arrested for alleged gangrape of a female manager of the company after a birthday party in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Friday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

According to police, the accused CEO, Jitesh Sisodia, had organised a party on his birthday last Saturday, in which the manager was also a guest.

The other accused in the case were a female executive head of the company and her husband Gaurav Sirohi of Meerut.

 

All the three accused were arrested on Thursday and produced before a court, which remanded them to four-day police custody.

"The accused were arrested following the registration of a case at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent on four-day police remand," Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

According to the woman's complaint, she was left alone as other guests gradually left after the party. The female executive head then offered to drop her home and took the woman in her car, in which Sisodia and Sirohi were also seated.

On the way, they bought something resembling cigarettes from a shop and offered it to the woman. She allegedly lost consciousness after consuming it. She woke up the next morning to realise that she was sexually assaulted, the complaint said.

Based on the woman manager's complaint, a case was registered, and the three accused were detained and arrested after interrogation, police said.

The woman's medical examination was done and statements were recorded, and the case was handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma, they added.

