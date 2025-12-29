Unnao survivor speaks after SC stays Sengar's bail

The Unnao rape case survivor on Monday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court staying the Delhi high court order suspending the convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence and expressed her full faith in the justice system.

IMAGE: The Unnao rape case survivor leaves from the Supreme Court after the order. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Hearing a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which had challenged the high court's decision, the apex court also issued a notice to Sengar, directing him to file his response.

"I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning," the survivor told PTI over phone from Delhi.

"I do not make any allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so," she said.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi high court order that had suspended Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Earlier, the Delhi high court had suspended Sengar's life imprisonment sentence and granted him bail pending disposal of his appeal in the case.

Sengar, a former legislator from Unnao, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case, which had triggered nationwide outrage and renewed debate on crimes against women and political accountability.