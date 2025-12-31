HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Faridabad woman gang-raped in moving car, thrown on road

Faridabad woman gang-raped in moving car, thrown on road

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 31, 2025 13:39 IST

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van in Faridabad and later thrown onto the road, sustaining serious head injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The incident occurred late Monday after the two accused offered her a lift while she was waiting for transport.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment and is not yet fit to record her statement, police said.

The duo, who hail from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and are currently living in Faridabad, has been arrested, police said.

 

According to the complaint lodged by the woman's sister, she was staying at her parents' house due to marital discord.

She had gone to her friend's house in Sector 23 on Monday evening, and while returning late at night, she was offered a lift by the accused.

Instead of taking her to her destination, the duo drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the car, police said.

"The woman was driven around through the night and thrown out of the car near Raja Chowk at around 3 am, leaving her with serious injuries," a police officer said.

The woman managed to call her sister, who reached the spot and took her to Badshah Khan Hospital, police said.

"We have nabbed the accused and are questioning them. A test identification parade of the accused will be conducted soon," Yashpal Yadav, the spokesperson of Faridabad police, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
